Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.27.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $242.51 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

