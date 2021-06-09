Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,893 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.