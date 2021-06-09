Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $4,977,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 343,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.77. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

