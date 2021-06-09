Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $598,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,527 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $42,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

