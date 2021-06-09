Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $580,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.73% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Shares of BOCT opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

