Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,226 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,678 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.31. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $59.91.

