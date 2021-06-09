Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $36.21

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.21, but opened at $34.45. Kenon shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $5,189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth $3,281,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kenon by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

