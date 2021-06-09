Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total transaction of $2,154,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,251. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total transaction of $2,214,082.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $2,169,125.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,114.00.

ZM opened at $341.26 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.93 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

