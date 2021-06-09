KE (BEKE) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

KE (NYSE: BEKE) is one of 19 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare KE to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 2 8 0 2.80 KE Competitors 113 493 590 18 2.42

KE presently has a consensus price target of $68.12, suggesting a potential upside of 47.98%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 2.18%. Given KE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KE and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KE $10.80 billion $425.68 million 306.87 KE Competitors $4.48 billion $136.76 million -22.97

KE has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. KE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares KE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A KE Competitors 2.38% 11.57% 2.95%

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

