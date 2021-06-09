KARMA (KARMA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,152.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. KARMA has a market cap of $59.57 million and $1,152.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007212 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00113487 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

