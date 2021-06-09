Karani Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for about 2.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,293,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,322. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.