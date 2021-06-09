Karani Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Karani Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 247.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for approximately 4.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DocuSign by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,699,158 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $239.86. 123,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.37 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.