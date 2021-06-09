Karani Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up about 1.6% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $196.11. 71,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.94. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.55 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock worth $14,074,413. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

