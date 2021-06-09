Karani Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after acquiring an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

WIX traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.00 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

