Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Head to Head Review

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CannaPharmaRX and Kala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.35%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A -726.81% -115.77% Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,318.03% -101.43% -48.93%

Risk and Volatility

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$19.89 million N/A N/A Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.36 million 66.88 -$104.33 million ($1.99) -3.31

CannaPharmaRX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals beats CannaPharmaRX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development programs comprise KPI-285/KPI-286, a receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program for the treatment of various retinal diseases; SEGRM program, a novel class of compounds designed to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway; and surface targeted steroid program (KPI-333), a new chemical entity as a topical steroid that targets the ocular surface. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.