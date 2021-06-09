JustLiquidity Price Reaches $25.89 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 64.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $25.89 or 0.00070892 BTC on major exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $72,174.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 160.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00062090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00234489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00211944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.37 or 0.01301648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,489.48 or 0.99915055 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

