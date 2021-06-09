Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583,783 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 595,000 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Barrick Gold worth $70,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLD remained flat at $$23.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 344,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,420,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.