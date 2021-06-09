Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 81,925 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $84,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 477,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $243.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

