Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,612 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $37,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 207,130 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. 91,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

