Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,121 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $49,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI remained flat at $$96.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 67,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

