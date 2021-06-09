Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 999,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 794,224 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $63,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.34. 340,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

