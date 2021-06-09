Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 255,586 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 136.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,586 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $56,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $92,838,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,398,000.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

