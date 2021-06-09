JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $200.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $499.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 142,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

