Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $212.13

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.13 and last traded at $211.69, with a volume of 3579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.
In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
