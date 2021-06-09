Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $212.13

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.13 and last traded at $211.69, with a volume of 3579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.