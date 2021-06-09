Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 56,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 78,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,484. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.