Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 845.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

