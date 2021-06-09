John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:HTD opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

