John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE:HTD opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $25.29.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.