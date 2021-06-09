Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg Sells 30,666 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,017,804.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $146,564,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $244,152.48.

On Friday, May 28th, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $908,500.00.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

