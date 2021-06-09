JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Barclays upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 6,816,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,191,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

