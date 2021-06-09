Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Maximus by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Maximus by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

