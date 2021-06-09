Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,766 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,992,000. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 154,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

BZH stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.13. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,011 shares of company stock worth $505,764 in the last ninety days. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

