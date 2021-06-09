Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ENSG opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.