Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163,280 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Amazon.com worth $8,501,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,264.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,282.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,503.35 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

