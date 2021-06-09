Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 21,000 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $44,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

