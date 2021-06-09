Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

