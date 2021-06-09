Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 72.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $19,161,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 462,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 102,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of TPH opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.