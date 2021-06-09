Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Life Storage, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $106.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 44.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 80.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after buying an additional 115,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 101.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

