Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HORIBA, Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for HORIBA in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of HRIBF opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

