JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report sales of $38.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.61 billion. JD.com reported sales of $28.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $147.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.99 billion to $150.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $179.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.89 billion to $186.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,889,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,323,709. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1,370.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 558,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

