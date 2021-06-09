James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of James River Group worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

