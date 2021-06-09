James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

James River Group has a payout ratio of -72.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

JRVR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

