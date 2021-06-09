Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and have sold 70,426,940 shares valued at $3,063,013,897. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

