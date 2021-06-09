Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 194.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 154,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 126.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,900,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after buying an additional 1,059,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

