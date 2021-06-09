Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $384.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.