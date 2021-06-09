Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,625 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,224 shares of company stock worth $7,463,733. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

