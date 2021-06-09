Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post sales of $256.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.62 million and the highest is $262.17 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $242.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.53. 16,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,173. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.27. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

