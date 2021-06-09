J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of J. Alexander’s worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAX stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.10 and a beta of 1.52. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

