IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.51

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $2.88. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 1,143,187 shares changing hands.

IZEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,026.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

