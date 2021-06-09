IWG’s (IWGFF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IWGFF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IWGFF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.