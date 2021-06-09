ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ITT by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

